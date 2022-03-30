WHAT

One in 54 children in the U.S. lives with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Many don’t realize that exercise is one of the top treatments for those with autism, and research shows that physical activity can positively impact the quality of life for individuals living with the world’s fastest-growing developmental disability.

As part of this year’s National Autism Month, the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) is announcing a call to action for parents, school officials and exercise professionals to actively promote physical activity as an effective treatment in managing the more challenging components of autism.

Parents: Work with a local ACSM certified exercise professional or access ACSM resources designed to help your child.

School officials: Commit to providing physical education for all students during the school day, including the right environment for the growing number of students with autism.

Exercise professionals: Pursue the ACSM Autism Exercise Specialist certificate and make your expertise available to parents of those with autism.

Exercise goes beyond health-related benefits and increased levels of fitness for those with autism — it can increase focus, improve academic performance, reduce stereotypical behaviors and build confidence. For example, just 10 minutes of low-intensity exercise reduced verbal repetition of phases or words and hand-flapping, two common behaviors associated with autism.

If you’re looking for positive story ideas and/or subject matter experts to interview to help celebrate National Autism Awareness Month, contact ACSM experts. You can also visit our autism and exercise resource page.

WHEN

National Autism Awareness Month begins April 1, 2022.

WHO

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) is the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world. Its more than 50,000 members and certified fitness professionals are dedicated to advancing and integrating scientific research to improve educational and practical applications of exercise science and sports medicine. ACSM advocates for legislation to help the government and health community make physical activity a priority. Find details at acsm.org.

# # #