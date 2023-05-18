WHAT: The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) hosts its annual National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) May 22-24, 2023, in Philadelphia, with preconferences May 21. NTI -- the world’s largest conference for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients -- includes the Critical Care Exposition, the largest and most comprehensive trade show specifically for progressive care and critical care nurses. Hundreds of exhibits covering over 200,000 square feet will showcase cutting-edge healthcare equipment, the latest medical devices and supplies, and career opportunities. Exhibitors are based in the greater Philadelphia area and other parts of Pennsylvania, as well as throughout the United States and the world.

WHO: More than 5,000 nurses from ICU, CCU, telemetry, long-term acute care, patient transport, emergency and other acute and critical care areas

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023

WHERE: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia (Exhibits will be located in Halls C, D and E.)

SELECTED EXHIBITS (More than 300 total)

Learning Centers

NTI continues to expand its popular ExpoEd program with eight learning centers offering in-booth educational sessions on specialized topics, such as tele-critical care, pediatrics and long-term acute care hospitals. New for 2023 are learning centers focused on sepsis, point-of-care ultrasound and the Cedar-Sinai Simulation Center for Advanced Clinical Skills.

Transport Nursing

Sponsored by the Air & Surface Transport Nurses Association, the Transport Nursing Learning Center features an emergency transport helicopter provided by JeffStat and Jefferson Health, plus a critical care ambulance from MEDStar Health & Transport.

Critical Care Challenge

During this clinical competition, teams of nurses use their clinical knowledge, psychomotor skills and teamwork to provide care for a simulated patient. The scenarios test each team’s patient assessment, critical decision-making, clinical knowledge and teamwork.

The “Front Lines” of Healthcare

U.S. Army Nurse Recruiting uses a full-size field operating room and field medical unit to simulate the challenges faced on the battlefield or during a disaster. Attendees can watch as Army physicians, nurses and medics demonstrate lifesaving surgical techniques used in the field.

Patient-Care Innovations

Healthcare and medical device companies, including sector leaders and startups, bring interactive demonstrations of the newest equipment, devices and technology to the showroom floor. New products, equipment and devices will be displayed and demonstrated.

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO REQUEST MEDIA CREDENTIALS

