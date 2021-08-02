Newswise — MELVILLE, N.Y., August 2, 2021 -- Twelve distinguished speakers will be covering critical topics impacting energy storage and conversion at the upcoming AIP Publishing Horizons Virtual Conference on Aug. 4-6.

The three-day event is organized by the journal Applied Physics Reviews and brings together leaders in the field of energy science to present their latest research in six sessions:

Session 1: Batteries and Supercapacitors

Session 2: Light Emitting Materials and Devices

Session 3: Thermoelectric Materials

Session 4: Solar Cells and Photodetectors

Session 5: Catalytic Materials and Water Splitting

Session 6: Sensing and Environmental Monitoring Systems

Reporters are invited to register for the meeting at no cost by contacting the AIP media team at [email protected]. We can also help with setting up interviews and obtaining images, sound clips, or background information and provide access to researchers who are presenting at the conference.

Please see the schedule below for speaker details and session times and visit the program page at https://horizons.aip.org/energystorage-conversion/program/ for more details.

Schedule for Day 1: Wednesday, Aug. 4

Session 1: Batteries and Supercapacitors

9:15-10:15 a.m. ET: Zaiping Guo, University of Adelaide, "Designing Electrode Materials and Electrolyte for Alkali Metal-Ion Batteries"

10:15-11:15 a.m. ET: Yury Gogotsi, Drexel University, "Electrochemical Energy Storage with 2D Carbides and Nitrides (MXenes)

Session 2: Light Emitting Materials and Devices

1:00-2:00 p.m. ET: Maria Antonietta Loi, University of Groningen, "The Fascinating Properties of Tin-Alloyed Halide Perovskites"

2:00-3:00 p.m. ET: Hanwei Gao, Florida State University, "Stabilizing Solid-Solution Phases for the Tunable Bandgap in Halide Perovskites"

Schedule for Day 2: Thursday, Aug. 5

Session 3: Thermoelectric Materials

9:15-10:15 a.m. ET: Maria Ibáñez, Institute of Science and Technology, "Solution-Processed Thermoelectric Materials: The Case of SnSe"

10:15-11:15 a.m. ET: Anke Weidenkaff, Technical University Darmstadt, "Circular Thermoelectric Materials"

Session 4: Solar Cells and Photodetectors

1:00-2:00 p.m. ET: Kylie Catchpole, Australian National University, "Perovskites for High-Efficiency Solar Cells and Solar Hydrogen"

2:00-3:00 p.m. ET: Martin Green, University of New South Wales, "How Cheap Can Solar Photovoltaics Become?

Schedule for Day 3: Friday, Aug. 6

Session 5: Catalytic Materials and Water Splitting

9:15-10:15 a.m. ET: Kazunari Domen, Shinshu University and University of Tokyo, "Photocatalytic Water Splitting for Large Scale Solar Hydrogen Production"

10:15-11:15 a.m. ET: Judy J. Cha, Yale University, "In Situ Electrochemical Microreactors for 2D Materials for Energy Applications"

Session 6: Sensing and Environmental Monitoring Systems

1:00-2:00 p.m. ET: Elisabetta Comini, University of Brescia, "Metal Oxides Nanostructures: Achievements and Advances in Chemical Sensing"

2:00-3:00 p.m. ET: Sotiris E. Pratsinis, Particle Technology Laboratory, ETH Zurich, "Superior Gas Sensing Devices Made by Flame Spray Pyrolysis"

In addition to the speaker sessions, poster sessions will provide a wide view of the exciting research going on from scientists around the world.

###

----------------------- MORE MEETING INFORMATION -----------------------

IMPORTANT LINKS

Main meeting website: https://horizons.aip.org/energystorage-conversion/

Technical program: https://horizons.aip.org/energystorage-conversion/program/

Press Room: https://horizons.aip.org/energystorage-conversion/press-room/

PRESS REGISTRATION FOR MEETING SESSIONS

We will grant free registration for credentialed and professional freelance journalists who wish to attend the meeting sessions. If you are a reporter and would like to attend, contact the AIP Media Line at [email protected]. We can also help with setting up interviews and obtaining images, sound clips or background information.

ABOUT APPLIED PHYSICS REVIEWS

Applied Physics Reviews features articles on significant and current topics in experimental or theoretical research in applied physics, or in applications of physics to other branches of science and engineering. The journal publishes both original research on pioneering studies of broad interest to the applied physics community, and reviews on established or emerging areas of applied physics.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

###