Newswise — LOS ANGELES -- (May 25, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai is joining the cities of Los Angeles and West Hollywood in celebrating June as Pride Month, which honors the LGBTQ+ community.

“Cedars-Sinai was founded in 1902 on the principles of diversity, inclusion and quality healthcare for all,” said Nicole Mitchell, Cedars-Sinai’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. “We are as committed to these principles today as we were 120 years ago. That’s why Cedars-Sinai is participating in numerous events that recognize the accomplishments and address the unique health needs of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Cedars-Sinai experts in LGBTQ+ health will be available throughout June to discuss issues including cancer and general healthcare disparities, gender dysphoria, LGBTQ+ teen support groups, and gender affirmation procedures. Specialists available for interviews include:

· B.J. Rimel, MD, gynecological oncologist, medical director of the Cedars-Sinai Cancer Clinical Trials Office and associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology

· Paria Hassouri, MD, pediatrician with the Cedars-Sinai Medical Group Pediatric and Adolescent Gender Wellness Clinic

· Maurice Garcia, MD, urologic surgeon, director of the Transgender Surgery and Health Program

· Zul Surani, associate director of Community Outreach and Engagement at Cedars-Sinai Cancer, and co-chair of the Cedars-Sinai LGBTQ+ Cancer Symposium

· Alen Voskanian, MD, Cedars-Sinai Medical Group family medicine and hospice/palliative medicine physician, expert in anal condyloma and anal dysplasia related to the human papillomavirus

· Stephanie Tran, MD, Cedars-Sinai Medical Group family medicine physician, expert in HIV/transgender medicine

· Edward Ray, MD, plastic surgeon specializing in gender affirmation surgery

· Carl Violano, MD, family medicine physician at Cedars-Sinai’s new Los Feliz office, expert in LGBTQ+ care

· Jason Kauffman, DO, Cedars-Sinai Medical Group family medicine physician, expert in anal condyloma and anal dysplasia related to the human papillomavirus

Additionally, Cedars-Sinai physicians, nurses, researchers, administrators and staff members will participate in a variety of Pride Month events, including:

LGBTQ+ Cancer Symposium

Cedars-Sinai is kicking off Pride Month by hosting a cancer symposium that focuses on the specific cancer care needs of the LGBTQ+ community. During the symposium, oncologists, surgeons, researchers, community organizers, researchers and health equity specialists will come together to understand how examining sexual orientation, gender and cancer could help to prevent, detect and cure disease. Visit cedars.cloud-cme.com/CSCLGBTQIA for more information.

Thursday, June 2, 7 a.m.

Friday, June 3, 12:15 p.m.

Sofitel Hotel

8555 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, California

WeHo Pride Street Fair

The Cedars-Sinai Community Health Improvement team and the Cedars-Sinai Research Center for Health Equity will be on hand at the WeHo Pride Street Fair to offer educational resources and health information at the Cedars-Sinai booth.

Friday, June 3, 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 4, Noon-10 p.m.

Sunday, June 5, Noon-10 p.m.

Robertson Boulevard and San Vicente Boulevard between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

City of West Hollywood Pride Parade

More than 200 Cedars-Sinai employees, family members and friends will be marching in the inaugural WeHo Pride Parade under the Cedars-Sinai banner, showing our own #CedarsPride and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Sunday, June 5, Noon- 3p.m.

Crescent Heights Boulevard - Robertson Boulevard along Santa Monica Boulevard

Big Sunday

Cedars-Sinai is partnering with the volunteer organization Big Sunday for Pride Makes a Difference. About 100 Cedars-Sinai volunteers and employees will fill bags of food and supplies for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Tuesday, June 7, 6:30- 8:30 p.m.

6111 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles,California 90038

LA Pride in the Park Festival

Cedars-Sinai continues its support of LA Pride with participation in the Pride in the Park festival at L.A. State Historic Park. We will share information about LGBTQ+ health resources and programs offered at Cedars-Sinai, including information about a smoking cessation program.

Saturday, June 11, 1 p.m.

1245 N. Spring St.

Los Angeles, California 90012