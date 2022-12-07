LOS ANGELES (Dec. 7, 2022) --

WHAT:

Physician-scientists from Cedars-Sinai Cancer are available for comment on research being presented throughout the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, taking place Dec. 6-10. Major areas of focus being presented at the meeting of 10,000 clinicians and scientists include health equity, HER2-low breast cancer, quality-of-life issues and drug development.

WHO:

Stephen Shiao, MD, PhD, director of the Division of Radiation Biology and co-program leader of the Translational Oncology Program, can discuss research about the influence of intestinal bacteria on breast tumor response to radiation therapy.

Monica Mita, MD, co-director of Early Phase Developmental Therapy, conducts Phase I clinical trials investigating novel drugs and targeted therapies. Is available to comment on research into gene mutations in patients with hormone-receptor positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. She can also discuss a Phase I study of a novel therapy for HER2-positive tumors.

Yuan Yuan, MD, PhD, director of Breast Medical Oncology Medicine and the Breast Oncology Disease Research Group, specializes in triple-negative breast cancer and breast cancer immunotherapy. She is available for interviews related to HER2-low breast cancer.

James Turkson, PhD, is an expert in anti-cancer drug discovery and director of Diversity, Inclusion and Strategy at Cedars-Sinai Cancer. He is available to comment on pharmacotherapy research and to discuss health equity issues within cancer care.

Alicia Terando, MD, regional medical director of Surgical Oncology at Huntington Cancer Center, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai Cancer, specializes in breast cancer and melanoma and is available to discuss surgical approaches to breast cancer treatment.

Jeannie Shen, MD, medical director of the Breast Program at Huntington Cancer Center, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai Cancer, and medical director of Huntington Hospital International Health, is a fellowship-trained breast surgeon who can also talk about health equity issues in cancer care.

WHERE:

