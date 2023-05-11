LOS ANGELES (May 11, 2023) --

WHAT:

Physician-scientists from Cedars-Sinai Cancer are available for interviews to discuss the new draft recommendation by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force that women at average risk for breast cancer should have a mammogram every other year beginning at age 40.

The recommendation is a revision of its 2009 decision stating that routine mammogram screenings should begin at age 50. The task force advised that women in their 40s should talk with their physician about whether to start earlier, based on personal disease risk.

The shift in the recommendation comes as breast cancer diagnoses are increasing among women under 50. Additionally, Black women die of breast cancer at higher rates than white women, and earlier screening can help address this disparity, experts say.

WHO:

Yuan Yuan, MD, PhD, is director of Breast Medical Oncology and the Breast Oncology Disease Research Group at Cedars-Sinai Cancer and recommends annual screening for patients. Yuan specializes in triple-negative breast cancer, a fast-growing and often aggressive form of the disease, as well as breast cancer immunotherapy. In addition to discussing the latest mammography screening recommendation, Yuan can speak about breast cancer risk factors, disease types and treatment options.

Farin Amersi, MD, is division clinical chief of Surgical Oncology and an associate professor of Surgery at Cedars-Sinai Cancer. Amersi can discuss recent research that found that annual follow-up mammography is sufficient for patients with invasive breast cancer who have received chemotherapy followed by breast-conserving tumor removal. She also is available to discuss the latest innovations in surgical oncology and reconstruction.

Jeannie Shen, MD, is director of the Breast Program at Huntington Hospital, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai, and a fellowship-trained breast surgeon. Shen can talk about health equity issues in cancer care, particularly as it relates to statistics showing that Black women are 40% more likely to die of breast cancer than white women. Shen is available for interviews in English and Mandarin.

WHERE:

