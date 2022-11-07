Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Nov. 7, 2022) --

Neuroscientists from Cedars-Sinai will present—and are available to comment on—cutting-edge brain research at the sixth International Human Single Neuron Meeting Nov. 10-11 at UCLA, and Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience, Nov. 12-16 in San Diego.

The Human Single Neuron Meeting focuses on new developments in the new field of human single-neuron recordings, which studies the activity of individual cells within the brain to understand cognitive processes such as memory and decision making. The Society for Neuroscience is the world’s largest organization of scientists and physicians devoted to understanding the brain and nervous system, with membership from more than 95 countries.

Ueli Rutishauser, PhD, is professor and the Board of Governors Chair in the Neurosciences in the departments of Neurosurgery, Neurology, and Biomedical Sciences, and the director of the Center for Neural Science and Medicine at Cedars-Sinai. He is the chair of the program committee of the International Human Single Neuron Meeting 2022, where he will also chair a session on new technology for recording the activity of single neurons within the brain.

At Neuroscience 2022, members of the Rutishauser Lab will present their work in a nanosymposium featuring a study of the mechanisms through which the brain segments memories by detecting cognitive boundaries. Rutishauser's work will also be featured in poster presentations on topics ranging from the autonomic nervous system to cognitive task switching, memory-based decision making, and performance monitoring. He is available to comment on his work and other research being presented at both conferences.

Members of the Rutishauser Lab will also present a number of talks and posters at the Human Single Neuron Meeting.

Adam Mamelak, MD, director of the Functional Neurosurgery Program and co-director of the Pituitary Center at Cedars-Sinai, participated in many of the studies being presented at both conferences and is available for interviews at the International Human Single Neuron Meeting.

Cedars-Sinai can accommodate many virtual interview formats, including Zoom, FaceTime and Skype.

The Human Single Neuron Meeting takes place Nov. 10-11 at UCLA. Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience, takes place Nov. 12-16 in San Diego.

