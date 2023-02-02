Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Feb. 2, 2023) -- High-risk pregnancy specialists from Cedars-Sinai will be among an international group of investigators sharing new research at the 43rd Annual Pregnancy Meeting of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM). The conference takes place in San Francisco, Feb. 6-11, with the scientific sessions, including oral and poster presentations, beginning Thursday, Feb. 9.

“Closing the gap in racial and ethnic disparities in maternal-fetal care is an important focus of some of the research our specialists will present at the Pregnancy Meeting,” said Sarah Kilpatrick, MD, PhD, who holds the Helping Hand of Los Angeles Chair in Obstetrics and Gynecology and is associate dean for Diversity and Inclusion at Cedars-Sinai.

“Our investigations pinpointed disparities in managing the pain associated with childbirth as well as a novel use of artificial intelligence to ensure every mother who should have low-dose aspirin to help minimize preeclampsia risk, gets it. This kind of work demonstrates how good science can help lead the way to the best possible care of mothers and their babies,” said Kilpatrick, who co-authored several of the studies

During the conference, Cedars-Sinai physicians and scientists are available to comment on the findings of their research as well as on a wide range of maternal-fetal health topics including in vitro fertilization, health risks associated with pregnancy at an advanced maternal age, breastfeeding, cesarean section, and health risks related to activity restriction during pregnancy.

Below is information on notable conference poster presentations by Cedars-Sinai specialists in maternal-fetal medicine.



Notable Research Presentations by Cedars-Sinai Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialists

Race/ethnicity differences in peripartum pain management

Naomi Greene, PhD

Poster #302 - Session I, Thursday, Feb. 9, 10:30 a.m.–noon PST

When reporting high pain levels during childbirth, white patients received higher doses of opioid, or equivalent, medication than Black or Hispanic patients reporting similar levels of discomfort.

Activity restriction and risk of adverse pregnancy outcome s

Laura Ha, MD

Poster #245 - Session I. Thursday, Feb. 9, 10:30 a.m.–noon PST

Activity restriction during pregnancy was associated with increased risk of developing hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and preterm birth.

Exclusive breastfeeding by race/ethnicity before and after nurse engagement policies were implemented

Naomi Greene, PhD, Kimberly Gregory, MD, MPH

Poster #303 - Session I. Thursday, Feb. 9, 10:30 a.m.–noon PST

Nurse engagement protocol may improve exclusive breastfeeding practices in Black and Hispanic patients. Breastfeeding is associated with positive health outcomes for children and mothers.

Association between in vitro fertilization and preterm birth among very advanced maternal age parturients

Rachel Newman, MD, MBA

Poster #879 - Session III. Friday, Feb. 10, 10:30 a.m.–noon PST

Patients of very advanced maternal age, 45 years or older, who conceive via IVF (in vitro fertilization) have an increased risk of preterm delivery. There is also two-fold risk of adverse maternal outcomes in older patients with IVF pregnancies.