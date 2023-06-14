LOS ANGELES (June 14, 2023) --

WHO:

Nicole M. Mitchell, Cedars-Sinai’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, is available for interviews to discuss the significance and growth of Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day.

WHAT:

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached the enslaved Black community in Galveston, Texas—thus signifying their freedom.

“Juneteenth was always celebrated in Black communities but was not as well known to the general population,” Mitchell said. “The racial issues we dealt with in 2020, particularly the George Floyd murder, brought it to light.”

Cedars-Sinai will mark the day with a celebration beginning Monday, June 19, at 10 a.m., at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s Harvey Morse Auditorium. The event will feature Cedars-Sinai CEO and President Thomas M. Priselac and Chief Human Resources Officer Andy Ortiz. Keynote speaker Captain Brent Burton from the Los Angeles County Fire Department will share the history of Juneteenth and Dulan’s Catering and Crustees will provide refreshments. Members of the media are invited to attend.

WHY:

“It’s all about belonging,” Mitchell said. “When we can celebrate each other’s backgrounds, we increase community, and we decrease barriers. And how do we break down barriers? Through food and celebrations.”