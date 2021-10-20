Featured Lectures at the 2021 ACG Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course

The featured lectures at the 2021 ACG Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course showcase innovative and challenging issues in clinical gastroenterology. This year’s lectures include a special Keynote Address delivered by Dr. Thomas Frieden, CEO of Resolve to Save Lives and former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All lectures are Pacific Daylight Time.

David Sun Lecture – Jerome D. Waye, MD, MACG

Colon Polyps: Going and Gone

Saturday, October 23, 10:20 am–10:50 am PDT

President’s Address – ACG President, David A. Greenwald, MD, FACG, introduced by ACG President-Elect Samir A. Shah, MD, FACG

Monday, October 25, 9:00 am–9:30 am PDT

Keynote Address – Thomas R. Frieden, MD, MPH

COVID, Colons and Collective Action: What’s New for Health and Health Care in the U.S. and Globally

Monday, October 25, 10:30 am–10:45 am PDT

The American Journal of Gastroenterology Lecture – Amy S. Oxentenko, MD, FACG

Hidden in Plain Sight: Bringing Women Into the Scope of Gastroenterology

Monday, October 25, 3:05 pm–3:35 pm PDT

Berk Lecture – William D. Chey, MD, FACG

The End of the Beginning: Megatrends in Gastroenterology

Tuesday, October 26, 10:05 am–10:35 am PDT

Emily Couric Memorial Lecture – Darrell M. Gray, II, MD, MPH, FACG

Changing the Narrative on Colorectal Cancer Prevention: Translating Stories to Partnership, Policy, and Practice

Tuesday, October 26, 4:30 pm –5:00 pm PDT

Graham Lecture – Marla C. Dubinsky, MD

Navigating the Road From Precision to Prevention in IBD

Wednesday, October 27, 10:20 am–10:50 am PDT

