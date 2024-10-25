FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Newswise — WHAT: Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Medicine, in collaboration with descendants of Henrietta Lacks, will honor the legacy of Mrs. Lacks and celebrate Hopkins’ newest multidisciplinary space in East Baltimore with a groundbreaking ceremony for the building to be named in Henrietta Lacks’ honor. This event marks the beginning of construction of the building, which will support programs within the Berman Institute for Bioethics, the School of Medicine and other university divisions, and will also be home to classroom, educational, research and community use spaces.

WHO: The groundbreaking event will feature speeches from Ronald Daniels, president of Johns Hopkins University; Theodore L. DeWeese, M.D., dean of the medical faculty and chief executive officer of Johns Hopkins Medicine; Jeffrey Kahn, Ph.D, M.P.H, the Andreas C. Dracopoulos Director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics; as well as Jeri Lacks Whye and Veronica Robinson, granddaughters of Henrietta Lacks and members of the Henrietta Lacks Building Advisory Committee.

WHEN: Monday, October 28, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: 1809 Ashland Ave., Baltimore, MD, 21205. The outdoor, tented event will be at the corner of Ashland Ave. and Rutland Ave.

Please contact [email protected] to confirm your attendance and parking information.