WHO: Robert Balfanz, research professor at the Center for the Social Organization of Schools and director of the Everyone Graduates Center at Johns Hopkins School of Education.

WHAT: Balfanz, a leading expert on the high school dropout crisis, is available to discuss how the newly established National Partnership for Student Success will address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on student academic success and well-being. He can discuss evidence-based research showing the effectiveness of tutoring and mentoring programs.

BACKGROUND: The Everyone Graduates Center at the Johns Hopkins School of Education will provide technical assistance for the National Partnership for Student Success. This new Biden Administration initiative is a public-private partnership with the U.S. Department of Education, AmeriCorps, and 70-plus leading youth-serving organizations. Over the next three years, the Everyone Graduates Center will collaborate with the initiative’s partners to increase the supply of high-quality tutors, mentors, and other student support personnel; establish voluntary standards of practice; and connect school districts with local providers of evidence-based student supports.

A link to the July 5 briefing on the National Partnership for Student Success is available here. Balfanz’s comments start around 59:20.