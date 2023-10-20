Newswise — BOSTON (October 20, 2023): Representatives from the American College of Surgeons (ACS) STOP THE BLEED® program, along with Massachusetts state legislators, will host a news conference on Monday, October 23, in support of recent legislation that would expand lifesaving STOP THE BLEED® kits and training throughout Massachusetts.

The proposed legislation, H. 2282 and S. 1462, introduced by State Rep. Marcus Vaughn (R-9th Norfolk) and State Sen. Mike Rush (D-Norfolk and Suffolk), respectively, would require the placement of STOP THE BLEED® kits — containing a tourniquet, gauze, gloves, and a training booklet — in public buildings across the Commonwealth.

STOP THE BLEED® kits can dramatically reduce mortality by enabling bystanders to save lives during the crucial minutes immediately following a traumatic bleeding injury before emergency responders arrive.

WHAT: Live news conference

WHEN: Monday, October 23, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Massachusetts State House, Room 437

WHO: The following people will be available for questions and commentary during the news conference:

State Rep. Marcus Vaughn (R-9 th Norfolk), bill sponsor

State Sen. Mike Rush (D-Norfolk and Suffolk), bill sponsor (invited)

Peter S. Hopewood, MD, FACS, general surgeon and advocate for this legislation

Kenji Inaba, MD, FACS, FRCSC, Chair, ACS STOP THE BLEED® Committee

Jeffrey D. Kerby, MD, PhD, FACS, Chair, ACS Committee on Trauma

Eileen Bulger, MD, FACS, Medical Director, ACS Trauma Programs

DETAILS: Following the remarks from the state legislators and ACS representatives, STOP THE BLEED® will be onsite to provide a demonstration of the basic techniques of bleeding control.

Journalists planning to attend should contact Robert Tougas for more information, [email protected].

For more information about STOP THE BLEED®, contact [email protected].

STOP THE BLEED® was launched in October of 2015 by the White House, with a call to action to make our nation more resilient and to begin training more people to become immediate responders during a bleeding emergency until professional help arrives. The ACS STOP THE BLEED® program is operated under a licensing agreement granted by the Department of Defense.

Learn more on the STOP THE BLEED® website.

