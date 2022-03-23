Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will make a special announcement at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, about institutional efforts to usher in a new era for immunotherapy. The announcement live stream will be available at www.MDAnderson.org. Opportunities are available for interviews following the announcement.

Unlike the traditional pillars of cancer care — surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and targeted therapies — immunotherapy unleashes the immune system to eliminate cancer. Immunotherapy options, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies, have transformed cancer care over the past decade. However, not all patients benefit from these treatment options. MD Anderson’s goal is to change that and to bring the benefits of immunotherapy to all patients.

The special announcement will detail plans for this new effort and will feature remarks from:

Announcement Details

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 9-10 a.m. CT

URL: http://www.MDAnderson.org

Note: Interviews with experts are available following the announcement.

