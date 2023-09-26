Newswise — What: The Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (HMH’s world renowned Research Center), the Hackensack University Medical Center Department of Urology and the Hackensack Meridian Health Community Outreach Division are partnering on a men’s health screening day.

About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. African American men are at an even greater risk for developing prostate cancer over white men and other men of color. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, out of every 100 American men, about 13 will get prostate cancer during their lifetime, and about 2 to 3 men will die from prostate cancer. Black men are more than twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than other men and are also slightly more likely than white men to be diagnosed with advanced disease. Men who are at higher risk of prostate cancer, including African American men and men with a family history, will benefit most from this event. More than 150 men have signed up for screenings so far!

All-time NY Giants great Harry Carson will be attending the event to share opening remarks on the importance of screenings.

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Where: Hackensack Civic Center at 215 State Street in Hackensack, NJ 07601