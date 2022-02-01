WHEN: Friday, February 4, 2022

WHAT: Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women. According to the American Heart Association, it kills one woman every 80 seconds and ultimately causes one in three deaths a year. These cases are preventable 80 percent of the time. “Go Red for Women” is an initiative to raise awareness about this issue affecting millions of women and families, aiming to prevent possible heart attack and stroke.

INTERVIEWS: Mount Sinai cardiologists are available for interviews on Go Red Day to share tips on what women need to know about heart disease prevention. They are also available to speak throughout American Heart Month in February. Spanish-speaking experts are available as well.

TOPICS: During the COVID-19 pandemic, our cardiologists continue to see increased sedentary behavior, unhealthy eating habits, more stress, and weight gain among female patients, putting them at higher risk for heart conditions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just released data showing 25 percent of adults are physically inactive. Mount Sinai cardiologists want to emphasize that women should focus on exercise, nutrition and find ways to limit stress to avoid possible heart complications as a result—they say 25 percent of their patients have gained up to 20 pounds because they’re less active and not eating a healthy diet. A decline in mental health is also a contributing factor for worse eating habits and a lack of exercise.

Cardiologists also want to emphasize the need for women to pay attention to any sensations or pounding in their chest. These could be high blood pressure or heart palpitations, something often dismissed in women, and can lead to atrial fibrillation (AFib)—an abnormal and often rapid heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart, stroke, and heart failure. According to the American Heart Association, 2.7 million Americans are living with AFib. However, experts at Mount Sinai say the condition is often underdiagnosed in women, who experience atypical symptoms including fatigue and weakness. Cardiologists stress that it is important for women to be aware of symptoms and see a doctor if they notice any abnormalities, to prevent life-threatening complications, and be vigilant about getting a proper diagnosis. Although AFib is more likely to develop in older people, anyone with obesity or hypertension is at risk.

Hormones can also trigger heart palpitations in women, including those in their 20s. This can often happen before women get their period due to a change in estrogen. Cardiologists want women to be aware of this and visit a doctor if they notice any symptoms.

“All women should use today as a notice to schedule an evaluation of their heart. Importantly, an evaluation should include lipid levels, blood pressure, an electrocardiogram, and a review of family heart disease, symptoms of depression, and symptoms of rheumatologic disease to determine need for cardiac imaging tests. Take time for your heart, now,” says MaryAnn McLaughlin, MD, Medical Director of the Cardiac Health Program, and Co-Director of the Women's Cardiac Assessment and Risk Evaluation Program at The Mount Sinai Hospital.

GO RED FOR WOMEN EVENT: This year, “Go Red for Women” is going virtual. Mount Sinai experts will share tips on women and heart disease prevention. To participate virtually, click on the link below to register for our Go Red for Women Virtual Event Friday, February 4, at 12pm.

