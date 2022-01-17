Media Advisory: Register for STS Annual Meeting

Credentialed press representatives are invited to attend The Society of Thoracic Surgeons VIRTUAL 58th Annual Meeting. This interactive, fully digital experience will feature thought-provoking lectures, practice-changing science, and cutting-edge techniques and technologies.

What: 2022 STS Annual Meeting

When: January 29-30, 2022

Where: VIRTUAL

Highlights:

Scientific sessions that cover hot, top-of-mind subjects such as heart surgery and COVID-19, novel technology and lung cancer, health disparities, and xenotransplantation (Saturday, January 29 – Sunday, January 30)

Keynote lectures from high-profile speakers on Saturday, January 29: Amy C. Edmondson, PhD, from the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts, will discuss psychological safety in the workplace Henri R. Ford, MD , from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Florida, will talk about diversity and disparities Cameron D. Wright, MD , from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, will examine modern military surgery and important lessons learned in the warzone

Press briefings spotlighting some of the most exciting research from the meeting



Registered reporters will have access to:

Complimentary virtual meeting registration (Saturday, January 29 to Sunday, January 30)

Renowned experts within the cardiothoracic surgery specialty

Embargoed press materials, abstracts, and presentation slides

Founded in 1964, The Society of Thoracic Surgeons is a not-for-profit organization representing more than 7,700 cardiothoracic surgeons, researchers, and allied health care professionals worldwide who are dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcomes for surgeries of the heart, lung, and esophagus, as well as other surgical procedures within the chest. The Society’s mission is to advance cardiothoracic surgeons’ delivery of the highest quality patient care through collaboration, education, research, and advocacy.