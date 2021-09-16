WHAT?

Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) Forward Food Food and Nutrition Coordinator Sonny Rodriguez will moderate an expert panel of speakers as they share ways of successfully integrating plant-based menu items and Meatless Monday promotions into their higher education foodservice operations.

WHO?

Speakers include Chef Craig Mombert, Executive Chef at Davidson College, Dana Smith, Campaign Director at Meatless Monday, Cindy Mosley, Associate Director and Dietitian on Dining Services at Hendrix College, and Nathan Alexander, Food Service Innovation Coordinator at the Humane Society of the United States.

WHEN?

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1pm EST

Register for free at: https://humanesociety.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8KIIc-oeQNW1mNKOXshrlg

Live attendees will be able to receive one CEU (Continuing Education Unit) credit through the ACF (American Culinary Federation).

WHY? Because …

One-third of diners aged 18–34 are increasingly seeking out vegetarian/vegan entrées as a first choice on menus

Sixty-five percent of Gen Z say they want a more "plant-forward" diet, while 79% choose to go meatless once or twice a week

Research shows that consumers are most “open to buy” health-related messaging on Mondays

Webinar attendees will learn insights from the experts on:

Selecting winning recipes

Marketing

Training staff

Student engagement

Grab & go and in-person dining

Meet the panelists: