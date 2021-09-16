WHAT?
Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) Forward Food Food and Nutrition Coordinator Sonny Rodriguez will moderate an expert panel of speakers as they share ways of successfully integrating plant-based menu items and Meatless Monday promotions into their higher education foodservice operations.
WHO?
Speakers include Chef Craig Mombert, Executive Chef at Davidson College, Dana Smith, Campaign Director at Meatless Monday, Cindy Mosley, Associate Director and Dietitian on Dining Services at Hendrix College, and Nathan Alexander, Food Service Innovation Coordinator at the Humane Society of the United States.
WHEN?
Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1pm EST
Register for free at: https://humanesociety.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8KIIc-oeQNW1mNKOXshrlg
Live attendees will be able to receive one CEU (Continuing Education Unit) credit through the ACF (American Culinary Federation).
WHY? Because …
- One-third of diners aged 18–34 are increasingly seeking out vegetarian/vegan entrées as a first choice on menus
- Sixty-five percent of Gen Z say they want a more "plant-forward" diet, while 79% choose to go meatless once or twice a week
- Research shows that consumers are most “open to buy” health-related messaging on Mondays
Webinar attendees will learn insights from the experts on:
- Selecting winning recipes
- Marketing
- Training staff
- Student engagement
- Grab & go and in-person dining
Meet the panelists:
- Chef Craig Mombert, has been the Executive Chef at Davidson College for the past 14 years. Under Craig’s guidance, Davidson College dining services has transformed into a predominantly scratch kitchen, serving more than 2,000 students and staff members. Craig studies culinary trends and world cuisines, then develops recipes and menus that spotlight world flavors while using available seasonal produce from local farmers and the Farm at Davidson. His experiences in hotels, resorts, restaurants and the college setting have given him an opportunity to see diverse cuisines in a variety of settings. Active in the culinary community, Craig is a national member of the American Culinary Federation, on the Program Advisory Committee for the Art Institute of Charlotte, a member of the newly formed Chef’s Council for Foodservice Director Magazine and is part of Premier Inc.’s Culinary Committee that designs concepts and recipes for its members, which include health care, assisted living, colleges and universities, and K–12 facilities.
- Cindy Mosley, RD, Associate Director and Dietitian on Dining Services at Hendrix College, is a Registered Dietitian and the Associate Director of Dining Services at Hendrix College, Conway, AR. She has a B.S. and M.S. in Nutrition from the University of Central Arkansas. Her concurrent roles at Hendrix include dietetic counseling, dining staff manager, coordinating recipe development of vegan/vegetarian entrees and salads, marketing administrator of dining, and as the Meatless Monday coordinator. Over the course of 20 years, Hendrix Dining has been the recipient of 77 Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards from the National Association of College and University Food Services (NACUFS). Awards received include residential dining, catering, special events, and retail sales. In helping to achieve these awards, Cindy has played a key role as marketing designer and photographer for the past 15 years. Cindy started Meatless Monday awareness at Hendrix as a way to encourage students to eat more vegetables and to find a creative way to introduce new foods to students that would entice even the most hesitant eater.
- Dana Smith, Meatless Monday campaign director, joined The Monday Campaigns in 2013 and is the Campaign Director for Meatless Monday, the global movement which encourages people to cut meat from their diets one day a week – for personal health and the health of the planet. Dana oversees the strategic vision for Meatless Monday in an effort to gain awareness and adoption of the campaign. She manages high level relationships and partnerships with a focus on foodservice, communities, schools, restaurants, chefs, and influencers. Dana is a senior campaign and marketing executive with expertise in program development and implementation, integrated marketing, public relations, and digital and social media. Prior to joining The Monday Campaigns, Dana helped launch and market the wildly successful online food store FreshDirect.com and spent time in several top tier food marketing and innovation companies. She has a passion for all things culinary and a focus on food sustainability.