Newswise — Event: Join us on November 12, 2024, for a live GSPM Mastering the Room Podcast recording titled, Winners, Losers, and Surprises: Breaking Down the 2024 Election with host Dr. Casey Burgat, Associate Professor and Director of the Legislative Affairs Master's Program within The Graduate School of Political Management. Dr. Burgat will be joined by a bipartisan panel with pollsters & political experts Whit Ayres and Mark Mellman as they unpack the pivotal moments of the 2024 election. The conversation will cover key topics such as election tipping points, surprises, polling accuracy, voter sentiment, and what the results mean for governing in 2025 and beyond. Don’t miss this insightful analysis of the election’s outcomes and implications!

Who:

Dr. Casey Burgat is the director of the Legislative Affairs program at the Graduate School of Political Management and host of its Mastering the Room podcast. Prior to joining GSPM, Dr. Burgat was a Senior Governance Fellow at the R Street Institute where his research focused on issues of congressional capacity and reform. In this role, Casey wrote regularly for both scholarly and journalistic publications, including CNN, the Washington Post, and Politico, and appeared on a variety of television and radio outlets. Dr. Burgat co-authored Congress Explained: Representation and Lawmaking in the First Branch, a textbook on all things Congress, published by the Sage/CQ Press in the fall of 2022.

Dr. Whit Ayres is the President of North Star Opinion Research, a national public opinion and public affairs research firm located in Alexandria, Virginia, that provides research and strategic advice for corporations, associations, and Republican candidates for public office. Before establishing the firm, Ayres served as Senior Executive Assistant for Budget and Policy to Governor Carroll Campbell in South Carolina. He has also served as a tenured member of the political science faculty at the University of South Carolina.

Mark Mellman is one of the nation’s leading public opinion researchers and communication strategists. He is CEO of The Mellman Group, a polling and consulting firm whose clients include leading political figures, Fortune 500 companies, and some of the nation’s most important public interest groups. Mellman has helped guide the campaigns of some sixteen U.S. Senators, eight Governors and over two dozen Members of Congress, as well as numerous state and local officials. As a consultant to the Democratic Congressional Leadership, Mellman plays a central role in developing Democratic strategies on a variety of issues.

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 5:30pm to 6:30pm

Where: 805 21st Street NW, Washington DC 20052 (Media and Public Affairs Building, Jack Morton Auditorium)

RSVP: If you would like to attend, please register here and notify Tayah ([email protected]) or Shannon ([email protected]).