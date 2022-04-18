WHAT: Hear firsthand from Ukrainian anesthesiologists who will share their experiences of providing patient care in Ukraine today during a webinar designed to raise awareness and build solidarity across the global anesthesia community for anesthesia colleagues.

The Lifebox Foundation will host the webinar in partnership with the ASA Charitable Foundation (ASACF), the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the Ukrainian Society of Anesthesiologists.

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11 a.m. eastern

WHO: Professor Sergii Dubrov: Kyiv Municipal Clinical Hospital, Chief of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care, National O. Bogomolets Medical University, President of the Ukrainian Society of Anesthesiologists

Professor Natalia Matolinets: Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Department, Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University

Dr. Maksym Pylypenko: anesthesiologist, Chief of Critical Care Medicine, Kyiv Neuro Institute

Dr. Andrew Semenenko: director, University Clinic of Vinnytsya National Pirohov Memorial University, Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine

ASA President Randall M. Clark, M.D., FASA, and ASACF President Steven Sween, M.D. will make opening remarks.

Click here to register for the webinar.