Newswise — BOSTON (October 18, 2023): Surgeons at the forefront of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve surgical care will discuss the potential uses and ability of AI to predict adverse events and prevent complications in the preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative settings during a news briefing at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center on October 23.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing nearly every field and industry, and surgery is no exception. The promises of AI in surgery have included the potential to lower the cost of care, improve the patient-surgeon relationship, and improve informed consent, among others. There are longstanding tools, such as surgical risk calculators, that have been leveraged by surgeons as decision-making aids, and now the next generation of tools based on AI are changing how surgeons predict postoperative complications.

The surgeon experts will deliver their remarks during a panel presentation at the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2023. A 10:00 a.m. news briefing will take place prior to the panel session. At the news briefing, they will discuss the application of AI in surgical practice, including in local Boston medical centers, and take questions from the floor. The event will also be livestreamed on the ACS Media Center.

This event presents an ideal opportunity for journalists to connect with leaders in the field about the impact of this rapidly evolving technology on surgical care.

WHAT: A live news briefing featuring a panel of surgeons at the forefront of the use of AI to improve surgical care will precede their presentation “Next Generation Predictive Tools and Artificial Intelligence for Anticipating Postoperative Outcomes.”

WHEN: Monday, October 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE: In-person, Room 50, Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Journalists must bring appropriate identification and register for media credentials first in the ACS Press Room (Room 50).

**Virtually, the event will be livestreamed on the ACS Media Center: https://www.facs.org/media-center/ **

DETAILS: This briefing for the media will include a summary and discussion of the panel presentation, along with a Q&A for reporters.

Reporters are encouraged to register for the conference online if they wish to view the panel session before attending this live news briefing.

To obtain press credentials for the panel session, visit: https://www.facs.org/for-medical-professionals/conferences-and-meetings/clinical-congress-2023/media/

To attend the news briefing in-person, email [email protected] .

To view the press briefing virtually, visit the ACS Media Center at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Reporters are invited to submit questions in advance to [email protected] .

Expert Panelists

Danielle S. Walsh, MD, FACS, FAAP, Professor and Vice Chair of Surgery for Quality and Process Improvement, University of Kentucky, specialist in pediatric surgery

Christopher J. Tignanelli, MD, FACS, Associate Professor of Surgery, University of Minnesota Medical School , specialist in critical care and acute care surgery

Tyler J. Loftus, MD, FACS, Assistant Professor of Surgery and Director of Research, UF Intelligent Critical Care Center, University of Florida, specialist in trauma and acute care surgery

Jennifer A. Eckhoff, MD, postdoctoral research fellow in surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital

Rachael A. Callcut, MD, FACS, Associate Dean of Data Science and Innovation, University of California, Davis, School of Medicine, specialist in trauma surgery

Gabriel A. Brat, MD, MPH, FACS, Assistant Professor of Surgery, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Instructor in Biomedical Informatics at Harvard Medical School, specialist in trauma and critical care

Ozanan R. Meireles, MD, FACS, Assistant Professor of Surgery and Director, Surgical Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Laboratory, Massachusetts General Hospital, specialist in bariatric and gastrointestinal surgery

Hassan A. Tetteh, MD, MBA, FACS, FACHE, Associate Professor of Surgery at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Inova Fairfax Hospital surgeon, specialist in thoracic surgery

# # #

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has approximately 90,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. “FACS” designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.