DURHAM, N.H.—After a recent overnight hospital stay, Queen Elizabeth II was advised by doctors to step back from public engagements and rest for two weeks. The 95-year-old monarch heeded their warnings but made it clear that it was her ‘firm intention’ to still attend the National Service of Remembrance Sunday, Nov. 14. As the date approaches, Nicoletta Gullace, associate professor of history at the University of New Hampshire who studies 20th century and modern British history, is available to discuss the significance of this event for the queen and what her attendance, or absence, could signal to Britain and the world.

“The queen regards the Remembrance Sunday devotions as, perhaps, the most hallowed of her duties,” said Gullace. “Only a very serious illness, as opposed to a need of rest, would prevent her from attending. I would be very surprised if she missed this solemn event unless she is utterly unable to discharge her royal duties.”

Gullace is available to address the historical importance of Remembrance Sunday, the impact of the queen’s health on the monarchy and Britain and what it would signal if she did not attend. She can also talk about the Regency Acts, laws laying out steps if the queen were to become seriously ill, and what her health issues and advanced age might mean for the future of the monarchy.

“We hope that the promise of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June—celebrating the 70th year of her rule—will give her strength as she recovers from her current health issues and looks forward to upcoming celebrations of her unprecedentedly long reign,” said Gullace.

Remembrance Sunday is held throughout Britain and the Commonwealth to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives during the two World Wars and later conflicts. In World War I alone, over 900,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers lost their lives. The queen attends the somber ceremony in London where she and others lay wreaths of remembrance poppies at the Cenotaph war memorial on Whitehall to honor all the military who gave their lives for United Kingdom.

