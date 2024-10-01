Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health will host an expert briefing for the media about the spread of various infectious diseases, including seasonal influenza, COVID-19, mpox, avian flu, and parvovirus. Experts will discuss the risks, increases in cases, and what we can do to protect ourselves.

Globally and domestically, infectious diseases are on the rise. This summer, the World Health Organization declared mpox a global health emergency. Earlier this year in the U.S., H5N1 bird flu spread from cows to dairy farm workers, and recently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a case in which the virus was contracted by a human without known animal exposure. As we transition from summer to fall, cases of parvovirus B19 and seasonal influenza continue to increase, with the fall flu season expected to arrive as early as October. Additionally, COVID-19 cases are anticipated to increase between November and January.

The live briefing will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 2, via Zoom and will feature two experts from the Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Kari Debbink, PhD, and Andrew Pekosz, PhD, will discuss:

Predictions for flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, especially in vulnerable groups.

Influenza vaccine efficacy and what can be learned from the influenza season in the Southern Hemisphere.

Current COVID-19 vaccines, effectiveness, and when to get vaccinated.

Insights into the recent summer COVID surge and expectations for winter.

Mpox clades, U.S. status, and the global response to WHO's alert on Clade 1.

Mpox vaccination recommendations for at-risk groups.

Avian influenza in dairy cows, human cases, and dairy product pasteurization safety.

The recent rise in Parvovirus B19 cases, symptoms, and transmission risks.

Experts:

Kari Debbink, PhD, is an associate teaching professor in the W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She studies viral evolution, how the structure of viral proteins impacts interactions with host cells and antibodies, and ways to improve microbiology education through research-based approaches.





Andrew Pekosz, PhD, is a professor and vice chair of the W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He investigates the replication and disease potential of respiratory viruses, including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and other emerging viruses.

Registration required: Media should register here by 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, to receive the Zoom link and password for Wednesday’s briefing. Questions for the experts may be submitted via the registration form in advance or via chat during the briefing.

