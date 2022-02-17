Newswise — As the COVID-19 pandemic enters year three, experts in wildlife health, wildlife trade, and the interface between wildlife and livestock will give a “One Health” briefing on what tangible pandemic prevention needs to look like.

While governments and the global public health community continue to ponder post-spillover pandemic preparedness, we must also strongly advocate for prevention at the source.

Only prevention directly addresses the ever-increasing interfaces and barrier losses where spillovers, and more recently spillbacks, into wildlife occur. Prevention remains the most expedient and cost-effective way to mitigate future zoonotic disease threats.

Experts will discuss how prevention needs to go to the source, far beyond vaccines and masks, and must include land-use changes on the forest/agriculture frontier and closing largely unregulated live wildlife markets in urban centers.

Enacting these commonsense measures to prevent spillover and spillback of zoonotic diseases will save lives and global economies tens of trillions of dollars, along with multiple other benefits.

For all of WCS’s messaging on COVID-19, go to: https://www.wcs.org/get-involved/updates/a-primer-on-the-coronavirus.

WHO:

Dr. Cristian Walzer, Executive Director of WCS Health Programs

Dr. Susan Lieberman, WCS Vice President of International Policy

Dr. Enkhtuvshin Shiilegdamba, Director of WCS Mongolia

Dr. Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, Chief Executive Officer of Conservation Through Public Health (CTPH) (Invited TBC)

WHERE: Please register in advance for the briefing: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Olwn3cphTW6CzU1UjN7L3Q BEYOND VACCINES AND MASKS: HOW TO PREVENT THE NEXT ‘BIG ONE” USING A ONE-HEALTH APPROACH on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2022 @8:00 AM ET

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

WHEN: Thursday, February 24, 2022 @8:00 am ET

QUESTIONS: Contact Stephen Sautner +1 908 247 2585 [email protected]; or Mary Dixon: +1 347 840 1242; [email protected]

###

WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society)

MISSION: WCS saves wildlife and wild places worldwide through science, conservation action, education, and inspiring people to value nature. To achieve our mission, WCS, based at the Bronx Zoo, harnesses the power of its Global Conservation Program in nearly 60 nations and in all the world’s oceans and its five wildlife parks in New York City, visited by 4 million people annually. WCS combines its expertise in the field, zoos, and aquarium to achieve its conservation mission. Visit: newsroom.wcs.org Follow: @WCSNewsroom. For more information: 347-840-1242.