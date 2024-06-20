Newswise — ROCKVILLE, Md., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Cybernetics proudly announces the release of Image-Pro® AI, a groundbreaking image analysis software designed to enhance efficiency and accuracy in scientific research and quality inspection. Leveraging advanced AI Deep Learning and intuitive Analysis Protocols, Image-Pro® AI streamlines complex image analysis tasks, allowing users to focus more on data interpretation than software operation.

Key Features of Image-Pro AI:

Superior outline accuracy: Even the most complicated edges can be traced with high quality. AI Models work similar to the human brain, finding objects undeterred by dim, complex edges.

User-friendly operation: AI Deep Learning Segmentation requires minimal input to operate efficiently. Simple controls, limited options, and fast prediction results.

Secure & confidential: No uploading or downloading required. Save time and avoid sharing your data on unsecure company servers. All operations are on-device.

Protocol-ready: Integrate Deep Learning Segmentation accuracy into an automated workflow by saving an Analysis Protocol with a custom or pre-trained model.

Tailored for both life sciences and materials research and quality inspection, Image-Pro® AI offers robust solutions that cater to specific application needs. Trusted globally, Image-Pro® AI represents a significant leap forward in scientific image analysis, providing a comprehensive, user-friendly tool for researchers and scientists.

For more information, visit https://www.mediacy.com.

About Media Cybernetics

Media Cybernetics develops high-quality image analysis solutions that empower researchers and professionals across life science and industrial industries to extract critical insights from images. Committed to innovation and excellence, Media Cybernetics pushes the boundaries of imaging technology to help customers worldwide achieve their goals and make breakthrough discoveries.



