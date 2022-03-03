The following University of Portsmouth expert is available to comment on the role of hacktivists and cyber hacks in support of Ukraine

Dr Vasileios Karagiannopoulos, Reader in Cybercrime and Cybersecurity and Director of the Cybercrime Awareness Clinic at the University of Portsmouth: https://www.port.ac.uk/about-us/structure-and-governance/our-people/our-staff/vasileios-karagiannopoulos

Dr Karagiannopoulos can discuss:

how hacktivists and other tech savvy individuals are trying to contribute to the Ukrainian cause and support the military operation by helping out with information campaigns and hacks against Russian websites and media.

what the events have been recently in support of Ukraine in cyberspace and

what impact could these actions have for the conflict and the importance of this dimension for all conflicts nowadays.

https://theconversation.com/ukraine-how-cyber-attacks-became-so-important-to-the-conflict-177266

He can also talk more widely about –

- Cyberwarfare and the Ukraine conflict

- The impact of cyberconflicts in the Ukraine for the rest of the world