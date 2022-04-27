Newswise — DENVER, April 27, 2022 – Echolocation, biomedicine, engineering, aquatics, and more will be showcased at the 182nd Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America in Denver at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, May 23-27.

The in-person scientific conference brings together acoustical experts and researchers from around the world to talk about sound experiments and applications in fields as diverse as space exploration, sports, marine biology, cancer therapies, speech perceptions, and many other areas. Conference highlights can be found on social media by searching the #ASA182 hashtag.

Reporters are invited to attend the meeting at no cost (see registration details below) and participate in a series of press conferences featuring a selection of newsworthy sessions. Reporters may view live media webcasts of the press conferences online. Times and topics will be announced in the coming weeks, and journalists may register to watch the webcasts live here.

All participants at the Denver ASA meeting – presenters, attendees, exhibitors, staff, accompanying persons, and local support staff – will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and show proof of vaccination. All pandemic mandates in effect in Denver at the time of the meeting will be followed by the Acoustical Society of America.

--------------------- SAMPLING OF INTERESTING SESSIONS--------------------

1aAA1: Actions and mathematical modeling that will bring noise levels from a racetrack or raceway to a level the community will accept

2aBAb2: Ultrasound-stimulated, drug-loaded bubbles for cancer therapy

2aSC4: Perception in context: How racialized identities impact speech perception

3pPA4: Mars soundscape: Review of the first sounds recorded by the Perseverance microphones

4pAB5: Operational underwater sound from future offshore wind turbines can affect the behavior of marine mammals

More information on these and all other meeting sessions is available here.

###

----------------------- MORE MEETING INFORMATION -----------------------

USEFUL LINKS

Main meeting website: https://acousticalsociety.org/asa-meetings/

Technical program: https://eventpilotadmin.com/web/planner.php?id=ASASPRING22

Press Room: https://acoustics.org/world-wide-press-room/

WORLDWIDE PRESS ROOM

In the coming weeks, ASA's Worldwide Press Room will be updated with additional tips on dozens of newsworthy stories and with lay language papers, which are 300 to 500 word summaries of presentations written by scientists for a general audience and accompanied by photos, audio and video. You can visit the site during the meeting at http://acoustics.org/world-wide-press-room/.

PRESS REGISTRATION

We will grant free registration to credentialed journalists and professional freelance journalists. If you are a reporter and would like to attend, contact AIP Media Services at [email protected]. For urgent requests, staff at [email protected] can also help with setting up interviews and obtaining images, sound clips, or background information.

ABOUT THE ACOUSTICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA

The Acoustical Society of America (ASA) is the premier international scientific society in acoustics devoted to the science and technology of sound. Its 7,000 members worldwide represent a broad spectrum of the study of acoustics. ASA publications include The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America (the world's leading journal on acoustics), JASA Express Letters, Proceedings of Meetings on Acoustics, Acoustics Today magazine, books, and standards on acoustics. The society also holds two major scientific meetings each year. See https://acousticalsociety.org/.

###