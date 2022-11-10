Newswise — NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2022 - The Acoustical Society of America (ASA) will hold its 183rd meeting Dec. 5-9 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville Hotel. ASA183 will be an in-person meeting with several hybrid sessions where remote attendance will also be possible.

The scientific conference brings together acoustical experts and researchers from around the world to share experiments and applications on topics as diverse as dust devils on Mars, therapeutic music apps, 3D printed violins, and using machine learning to detect diarrhea and prevent cholera outbreaks – just to name a few. Conference highlights can be found on social media by searching the #ASA183 hashtag.

Reporters are invited to attend the meeting at no cost (registration details below) and participate in a series of press conferences featuring a selection of newsworthy sessions. Reporters may also register to join the press conferences virtually. Times and topics will be announced in the coming weeks, and journalists may pre-register here: https://live.webcastplatform.com/go/asa.

--------------------- SAMPLING OF INTERESTING SESSIONS --------------------

1pMU6 - Emotion equalization app: A first study and results.

2aSA4 - Old meets new: 3-D printing and the art of violinmaking

3aPAa6 - Automated detection of dust-devil-induced pressure signatures

5aAB2 - Vocal learning, chorusing seal pups, and the evolution of rhythm.

3pAA1 - Modern movie sound: reality and simulated reality.

1pCA9 - The feces thesis: Using machine learning to detect diarrhea.

1pCA8 - Pneumonia diagnosis algorithm based on room impulse responses using cough sounds

2aAAa7 - Noise from above: A summary of studies regarding the perceived annoyance due to impact sounds

More information on these and all other meeting sessions is available via ASA's meeting page and in the technical program:

Main meeting website: https://acousticalsociety.org/asa-meetings/

Technical program: https://eppro02.ativ.me/web/planner.php?id=ASAFALL22&proof=true

----------------------- MORE MEETING INFORMATION -----------------------

ASA PRESS ROOM

In the coming weeks, ASA's Press Room will be updated with newsworthy stories and the press conference schedule at https://acoustics.org/asa-press-room/.

LAY LANGUAGE PAPERS

ASA will also share dozens of lay language papers about topics covered at the conference. Lay language papers are 300-500 word summaries of presentations written by scientists for a general audience. They will be accompanied by photos, audio, and video. Learn more at https://acoustics.org/lay-language-papers/.

PRESS REGISTRATION

ASA will grant free registration to credentialed and professional freelance journalists. If you are a reporter and would like to attend the meeting or virtual press conferences, contact AIP Media Services at [email protected]. For urgent requests, AIP staff can also help with setting up interviews and obtaining images, sound clips, or background information.

ABOUT THE ACOUSTICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA

