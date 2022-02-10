WHAT The American Educational Research Association’s annual meeting is the largest gathering of scholars in the field of education research. It is a showcase for ground-breaking, innovative scholarship in an array of areas—from early education through higher education, from digital learning to educational equity. It is where to encounter ideas and data that will shape tomorrow's education practices and policies, and where to connect with leading thinkers from the U.S. and around the world. Members of the media are invited to register to attend the 2022 AERA Annual Meeting, April 21-26, for six days of cutting edge research, ideas, and engagement. The 2022 Annual Meeting theme is “Cultivating Equitable Education Systems for the 21st Century.” WHEN April 21-26, 2022 WHERE The 2022 Annual Meeting will be a dual-component conference, with place-based sessions in San Diego, CA, and other sessions offered on a virtual platform WHO Join thousands of AERA members and scholars from aligned fields and disciplines, policymakers, and practitioners to hear from major speakers and choose from some 2,000 substantive sessions featuring high-quality and timely education research. Placed-based Sessions and Virtual Sessions

Place-based sessions will be held in San Diego and other sessions on a virtual platform, based on presenters’ preferences. As of February, we anticipate that 80 percent of sessions will be conducted in person. The rest of the sessions will be available virtually. Reporters who choose to attend in person also will be able to watch all virtual sessions live online or access the recordings later. Reporters who can only attend virtually will have the benefit of the virtual sessions as well as live streaming of major sessions and events being held in San Diego. The percentages of sessions conducted in person and virtually are subject to change before the 2022 Annual Meeting. Vaccination and Mask Policy

Proof of vaccination and masking are required to attend the 2022 AERA Annual Meeting in San Diego. All attendees must be FULLY VACCINATED to attend in person. The masking requirement will remain in place unless guidance from public health authorities leading up to the Annual Meeting recommends that the AERA Council revisit this policy. See proof of vaccination requirements for those with and without U.S. vaccination cards here. Media Registration

Please complete this Press Registration Form. Once AERA has confirmed press registration for a reporter with a U.S. vaccination card, we will send the reporter their registration ID # so they can complete the CLEAR process, as well as a web link and access code for reporters who want to reserve housing in AERA’s press room block. If you have any questions regarding your registration, contact AERA Communications at [email protected]. Meeting Schedule and Program

Click here to view the online program without logging in. The program can be browsed by day and time and has a universal search function to search by presenter/participant’s name or affiliation, session title/topic, and paper title/topic. Please check back regularly for updates. AERA is happy to provide recommendations on Annual Meeting sessions and point members of the media to research papers, based on specific interests. Please contact AERA Communications Director Tony Pals at [email protected]. Embargo Policy

Contents of research papers being presented at the 2022 AERA Annual Meeting are embargoed until 12:01 a.m. PT on the date the paper is scheduled to be delivered. Within the online meeting program, links to the abstracts of research papers are available. By accessing the schedule, you acknowledge that the contents of the abstracts are subject to AERA’s embargo policy. Press Access and Press Room

The Press Room will be in room 16B on the mezzanine level of the San Diego Convention Center. Reporters must pick up badges on site in the press room. A press room also will be available for reporters on the virtual platform. Press Room Hours of Operation

Thursday, April 21: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT Friday, April 22: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT Saturday, April 23: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT Sunday, April 24: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT Monday, April 25: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT Tuesday, April 26: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Social Media

