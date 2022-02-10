WHAT
The American Educational Research Association’s annual meeting is the largest gathering of scholars in the field of education research. It is a showcase for ground-breaking, innovative scholarship in an array of areas—from early education through higher education, from digital learning to educational equity. It is where to encounter ideas and data that will shape tomorrow's education practices and policies, and where to connect with leading thinkers from the U.S. and around the world.
Members of the media are invited to register to attend the 2022 AERA Annual Meeting, April 21-26, for six days of cutting edge research, ideas, and engagement. The 2022 Annual Meeting theme is “Cultivating Equitable Education Systems for the 21st Century.”
WHEN
April 21-26, 2022
WHERE
The 2022 Annual Meeting will be a dual-component conference, with place-based sessions in San Diego, CA, and other sessions offered on a virtual platform
WHO
Join thousands of AERA members and scholars from aligned fields and disciplines, policymakers, and practitioners to hear from major speakers and choose from some 2,000 substantive sessions featuring high-quality and timely education research.
Placed-based Sessions and Virtual Sessions
Vaccination and Mask Policy
Media Registration
Meeting Schedule and Program
AERA is happy to provide recommendations on Annual Meeting sessions and point members of the media to research papers, based on specific interests. Please contact AERA Communications Director Tony Pals at [email protected].
Embargo Policy
Press Access and Press Room
Press Room Hours of Operation
Friday, April 22: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT
Saturday, April 23: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT
Sunday, April 24: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT
Monday, April 25: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT
Tuesday, April 26: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Social Media
