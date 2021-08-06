WHAT:

Media registration is now open for TCT 2021 (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF). TCT will be held November 4-6, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center and simultaneously broadcast live.

TCT is the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Every year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the globe to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.

The conference will feature live case transmissions from around the globe, late-breaking clinical trials and science, abstracts, challenging cases, innovation sessions, and unlimited opportunities for learning and global engagement.

WHEN:

November 4-6, 2021

WHERE:

Online and limited in-person attendance at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida

WHY:

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide. Every year, the discoveries made through hundreds of studies and late breaking trials presented at TCT lead to advancements in new medicines and devices that ultimately lead to improved care for people with heart disease.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Media may register for in person or online press access at: https://tct2021.crfconnect.com/press-registration.

About CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For nearly 30 years, CRF has helped pioneer medical advances and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF is comprised of the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Now in its 33rd year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

###