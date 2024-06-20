Newswise — Patents suggest new angle to retailer’s acquisition

New analysis released today from a world leader in patent data could suggest a new strategy for US retail giant Walmart from its purchase of smart television maker Vizio for a reported $2.3 billion.

Key points:

The analysis by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services – a Digital Science company – shows Walmart is not only buying Vizio’s TVs and other entertainment equipment, it’s also receiving a “starter pack” of highly useful intellectual property, such as data monitoring and analysis patents – technology that would enable Walmart to gather and measure viewer data.

Ron Kratz, CEO of IFI CLAIMS, says: “We look at the business world through the lens of patent data. In the case of Walmart acquiring Vizio, the patent documents yielded some compelling insights.”

IFI CLAIMS says Walmart’s acquisition of Vizio brings with it a portfolio of patents in interactive television and video on demand (VOD), image and video recognition, and other technological advances.

The report says over the past decade, Vizio has sustained a focus on technologies that compile the end-user’s data and determine trends based on file logs of viewer selections.

IFI’s report says: “All of this is further confirmation that Vizio is simply a data and advertising company using television as its mode of carrying its main value proposition. Walmart can certainly sell Vizio’s televisions and soundbars and has the world-class distribution network to do so. But the acquisition is about gathering information and using it to push advertisements. And Vizio’s patents affirm its value in this arena.”

See the full analysis at the IFI CLAIMS website: https://www.ificlaims.com/news/view/walmart-vizio.htm



