Newswise — The Biden campaign released a new ad highlighting former President Donald Trump's 34 felony convictions and other legal troubles, framing the election as a choice between a "convicted criminal" and a president fighting for families.

The campaign also announced a $50 million ad spend for June, targeting diverse voter groups to counter positive perceptions of Trump’s presidency and emphasize the risks of his potential second term.

Campaign Implications

Peter Loge is the director of GW’s School of Media and Public Affairs. He has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, having served as a deputy to the chief of staff for Sen. Edward Kennedy during the 1995 shutdown, a VP at the US Institute of Peace in 2013, and held senior positions for three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Loge currently leads the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at the School of Media and Public Affairs and continues to advise advocates and organizations.

Todd Belt is the director of the Political Management Program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management. Belt is an expert on the presidency, campaigns and elections, mass media and politics, public opinion, and political humor. In addition to his expertise, Belt is co-author of four books and helps to run GW’s political poll, which recently shared new findings.

