Newswise — The far-right movement is gaining momentum in Europe, where far-right parties have gained a record number of seats in the European Parliament. Millions of voters in the four-day election this week pulled the bloc farther right than it ever has been. There’s growing concern about what this shift might mean for EU climate policies and initiatives over this five-year term.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Nina Kelsey , an assistant professor of public policy and international affairs with a joint appointment to the George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs and Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration. Her research examines the role of interests in environmental policy making and negotiation. In particular, Kelsey focuses on how changes to interests can occur over time, especially via feedback, and how these changes shape environmental policy making at international, national, and subnational levels. Recent publications include “Sequencing to Ratchet Up Climate Policy Stringency” (Nature Climate Change, 2018); "Cities, Commons, and the Unilateral Provision of Public Goods" (International Relations, 2021); and "International Ozone Negotiations and the Green Spiral" (Global Environmental Politics, 2021).

