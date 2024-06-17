Newswise — This Wednesday, June 19th is Juneteenth in the United States, a federal holiday that marks the country's second independence day and commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S. Juneteenth dates back to June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas were given the news that they were freed by President Abraham Lincoln, more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

If you would like more context on the matter, please consider Imani M. Cheers , an associate professor of digital storytelling at the George Washington University. Cheers is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women and girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Cheers can offer her reflection and thoughts on this Juneteenth.

In a previous video on Juneteenth , Cheers said, “I think it’s really powerful that Juneteenth is our most recent federal holiday in the United States. The reality of that is acknowledging across the board that this is a day that should be commemorated. It is truly the day that all people in the United States were able to enjoy the benefits of freedom and that is something that has been really, really, really powerful over the last couple of years, the acknowledgement of this incredibly important and historic day. A day that has been celebrated in Black communities for decades, but to finally have it on the federal level.”

