Newswise — Congressional Republicans have introduced the Dismantle DEI Act, aiming to eliminate all federal diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and funding. The bill is part of a broader GOP effort to counter what they describe as a "radical and divisive" agenda, with 15 House Republicans backing the measure.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Jasmine McGinnus Johnson. Professor McGinnus Johson is an Associate Professor in Public Administration and Public Policy at George Washington University. Jasmine's research interests broadly relate to the areas of the democratization of philanthropy, the diversity of philanthropy and nonprofits, and human resource issues in public and nonprofit organizations. Prior to pursuing her Ph.D., Jasmine worked in the nonprofit sector for several years as a development and evaluation senior manager.

If you would like to connect with Prof. McGinnus Johnson, please contact GW Media Relations Specialist Tayah Frye at [email protected].

-GW-