Newswise — The Food and Drug Administration says shellfish from a number of states could be contaminated with toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning.

Paralytic shellfish poisoning is caused by eating shellfish contaminated with saxitoxin which causes gastrointestinal distress.



According to the FDA, the shellfish was distributed to restaurants and retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, Oregon and Washington.

