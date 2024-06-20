Newswise — As the Supreme Court nears the end of its term, it will be handing down opinions soon on a number of cases, including Idaho’s near total ban on abortion and emergency abortions.

The case in question is called Idaho v. United States and it focuses on a law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

If the court rules in Idaho's favor, states could override this law’s protections for politically disfavored populations and conditions as well as treatments such as emergency abortions that must be done to save a woman's life or prevent serious health consequences.

Sara Rosenbaum, professor emerita of health law and policy and founding chair of the Department of Health Policy at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, Is a nationally known health law expert who has written about the Supreme Court case and possible public health consequences In Health Affairs.

