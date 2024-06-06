Newswise — WASHINGTON (June 6, 2024) – World leaders are gathering in Normandy, France, today to honor the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when in 1944 allied forces from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia and Canada landed on the German-occupied French coastline. It was the largest seaborne invasion in history and a turning point that laid the foundations for the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight and reflection on today’s anniversary. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected]. Walter Reich is the Yitzhak Rabin Memorial Professor of International Affairs, Ethics and Human Behavior and a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences. Reich is a leading scholar who has written and lectured on the Holocaust and genocide, antisemitism, terrorism, human rights, national memory, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the abuse of psychiatry in the Soviet Union, medical ethics and national and international affairs.Stephen K. Trynosky, is a Practitioner-in-Residence in the National Security Studies Program, an executive education program serving the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies and Senior Military Advisor at the GW Elliott School of International Affairs. His specialty, among other things, is military personnel policy, civil-military relations, and force structure. He can also discuss the variety of reasons with which this same sort of invasion would be something that could be done today. -GW-