Newswise — The Land of Fire and Ice is looking for ways to encourage more sustainable tourism and its tourism tax may be at the center of its solution. According to Forbes, Iceland is considering implementing dynamic pricing – or, charging more based on factors like demand, location, time of year, etc. – for its tourist tax. Italy’s Venice has already implemented a similar tourism tax policy with surge pricing.

Critics say taxes exploit visitors, but officials argue that their intent is to encourage visitors to visit at less busy times and therefore spread out the congestion for a more sustainable tourism model. Last year, Iceland welcomed roughly 2.2 million visitors—nearly six times the country’s population.

If you’re looking for more context on this matter, please consider Cevat Tosun, the Eisenhower Chair and Professor of Tourism Studies and Management and the director of the MS in Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management program at the GW School of Business. Tosun is an educator, consultant, speaker, and researcher in the area of international tourism management. He is an expert in sustainable tourism development, community participation in the development process, tourism policy and planning, destination management and marketing, and impacts of tourism development. Tosun can discuss overtourism, pricing, taxation, and sustainable tourism development.

