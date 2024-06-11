Newswise — WASHINGTON (June 11, 2024)—Justice Samuel Alito is back in the news regarding political divide. The Washington Post reported that audio of Justice Alito and his wife, Martha-Ann Alito was published discussing “the nation’s polarized politics and endorsing her contention that the nation needs to return to ‘godliness.’”

If you would like more context on the matter, please consider Robert Tuttle, David R. and Sherry Kirchner Berz Research Professor of Law and Religion at The George Washington University Law School. Tuttle has nearly three decades of teaching in Religion and Law and has co-authored numerous articles and reports in the fields of church-state law and legal ethics. Additionally, Tuttle serves as legal counsel, a consultant, and a Senior Fellow for organizations throughout the country.

If you wish to speak with Professor Robert Tuttle, please contact Media Relations Specialist Shannon Mitchell at [email protected].

-GW-