Newswise — About 1 in 10 people over the age of 60 have experienced some form of elder abuse, according to the National Center on Elder Abuse. Elder abuse is any intentional or negligent act by a caregiver or a trusted person that creates a serious risk of harm to older adults

Recently, US Representatives Abigail Spanberger and Marc Molinaro reintroduced a bill that creates medical legal partnerships–multidisciplinary teams that combine clinical staff with social workers and lawyers at a single healthcare site. Such partnerships can help protect seniors from elder abuse.

Bethany Hamilton, Director of the National Center for Medical-Legal Partnership, based at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, can discuss how medical legal partnerships help prevent elder abuse and ensure that older adults get the healthcare they need to stay healthy.

To schedule an interview with Bethany Hamilton, please contact Kathy Fackelmann at [email protected].