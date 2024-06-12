Newswise — Now that weight loss drugs like Wegovy have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease and treat sleep apnea, more men are likely to start taking them, according to an analysis by Reuters.

Obesity rates are similar for men and women at 43% and 42%, however women are more likely to be taking these weight-loss drugs. Female patients accounted for three quarters of prescriptions for these drugs. Experts say women are more likely to seek help with weight loss and are under more social pressure to lose weight than their male counterparts.

Traditionally, men are less likely to go to the doctor and prefer to lose weight with diet and exercise changes. However that trend might change as more men learn of the health benefits associated with the drugs, experts say.

