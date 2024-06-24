Newswise — Prosecutors are recommending to senior officials at the U.S. Department of Justice to pursue criminal charges against Boeing after finding the company violated a 2021 settlement related to two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019 involving the 737 MAX jet, according to Reuters . Part of the settlement included the Justice Department agreeing not to prosecute Boeing over allegations it defrauded the Federal Aviation Administration so long as the company overhauled its compliance practices and submitted regular reports. The DOJ has to decide by July 7 whether to prosecute Boeing.

This comes as Boeing has faced months of scrutiny by regulators and lawmakers over its handling of quality control issues, particularly after a panel blew off one of its jets operated by Alaska Airlines mid-flight in January.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Jungho Suh , a teaching assistant professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business. His areas of expertise include service management, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), entrepreneurship, human resource issues in the service industry, sustainability & ESG reporting in the travel industry, digital platforms in tourism & hospitality, and gastronomy tourism. Suh has taught a case study in his past classes when the Boeing 737 "Max 8" was grounded.

Suh can speak to the ongoing investigations into Boeing, including this current case about the company violating a 2021 settlement as well as investigations that followed the January 2024 incident involving an Alaska Airlines plane mid-flight.

