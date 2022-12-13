Scientists have developed a new platform for hosting the fundamental unit of quantum computing, the qubit. It is formed by freezing neon gas into a solid, spraying electrons from a light bulb’s filament onto it, and trapping a single electron there. This new qubit platform could transform quantum information science and technology.

