Newswise — "As many as 4 in 10 women who get a UTI will get at least one more within six months," says Dr. Omotola Ashorobi, urologist at Ochsner Health. "As a urologist, I often see patients in the office concerned about the number of urinary tract infections (UTIs) that they are experiencing. If you’ve experienced repeated UTIs, you know the toll they can take on your life. However, you may take some comfort in knowing they may not result from anything you have done."

For a variety of reasons, bacteria from the gut can get into the urinary tract and can cause bothersome urinary symptoms. Since many conditions mimic a urinary tract infection, it is important to know their symptoms.

