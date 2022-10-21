Newswise — The Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), in collaboration with Temple University’s College of Science and Technology, the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF), and the Giovan Giacomo Giordano Foundation will host the Medical Conference titled “Italian and American Perspectives on Cancer Care” on Saturday October 29th at 9:00 AM at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC.

The conference will focus on oncological research collaborations between Italy and the United States and the challenges for providing cancer care to underprivileged communities. It will feature an introduction by SHRO’s President Dr. Antonio Giordano, the Director of Temple’s Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine and Center for Biotechnology, and Dr. Andrea Morrione, who directs the Molecular Mechanisms of Cancer Signal Transduction Program in the Institute.

Dr. Massimo Petrone will present a lecture entitled: ”Differences in Clinical Trials Strategies between Italy and USA”. Dr. Petrone is the Business Relation Officer for Petrone Group, a holding of about 30 companies, 8 rehabilitation centers and pharmacies, which offers full logistic services covering all range of aspect related to the supply chain of drugs. He is also the Chairman of the South Italy Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy.

The conference will culminate with the presentation of the 2022 Giovan Giacomo Giordano NIAF Lifetime Achievement Award for Ethics and Creativity in Medical Research to Dr. Antonio Di Carlo, MD, Professor of Surgery and Chief, Abdominal Organ Transplant Surgery, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and Surgical Director, Kidney, Liver and Pancreas Transplantation, and Living Donation, Temple University Hospital. He is also the Chief, Transplantation, Saint Christopher’s Hospital for Children. Dr. Di Carlo will present the lecture entitled: “Hepatocellular Carcinoma in underprivileged Populations: a multimodal approach".

This award was established six years ago in honor of Dr. Giordano’s father, the late Professor Giovan Giacomo Giordano, renowned pathologist and former Chair of the Department of Pathology, National Cancer Institute of Naples and Professor at the Second University of Naples, who dedicated more than sixty years of his life to the study of cancer and the role of environmental factors in the onset of this disease. Professor Giovan Giacomo Giordano was also a major advocate against corruption in the Italian medical community and driving force for the establishment of medical ethical standards among his colleagues.

This event is FREE and open to the public; for more information, email [email protected]