Newswise — The National Institutes of Health reports that more than 250,000 women die of heart disease each year and the Centers for Disease Control estimate that one in five female deaths are because of heart disease. The risks for women increase after menopause. However, the symptoms of heart disease in women are often different than signs that men notice. Since many women worry much more about other threats to their health, it’s essential to learn the specific symptoms of heart disease – and for busy women, like mothers, to stay vigilant about their health.

Ochsner Health cardiologist, Dr. Salima Qamruddin, is available to discuss warning signs that women should be aware of and what should be done if there is immediate concern.