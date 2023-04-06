Ochsner Health has medical experts on standby to discuss Candida Auris, many topics related to autism as we promote Autism Acceptance Month in April, including signs of Autism in adults. Black Maternal Health Week is coming up in April as well.
- This superbug is still in the news. Should we be worried? Who is at risk for getting Candid auris (C. Auris)? What can you do to protect yourself and your family? C. auris is a fungal disease that can spread in healthcare settings, including hospitals, and causes invasive infections. C. auris does not cause infections in otherwise healthy people. Ochsner Health Infectious Diseases experts, Dr. Katherine Baumgarten and Dr. Sandy Kemmerly are available to help dispell some myths related to this trending topic and share general information about C. auris.
- Autism Acceptance Month In April, we celebrate the patients and families affected by Autism, a complex developmental condition that impacts one in every 54 children in the United States. This year, we aim to help promote acceptance for autistic individuals and to build public awareness for their unique needs. Ochsner Health experts with the Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development can comment on a number of topics related to Autism, including picky eating habits, mealtime tips and signs of Autism in early childhood.
- Signs of Autism in Adults Autism is typically diagnosed in early childhood, but what about individuals who’s symptoms were not identified and diagnosed as a child? As symptoms vary for every autistic person, it may be difficult for adults to know if the difficulties they’re experiencing could be undiagnosed Autism. Ochsner Health psychologist, Dr. Claire Burns, is available to discuss signs of Autism for adults, diagnosis options and resources for those diagnosed.
- Black Maternal Health Week – April 11-17 Just this month, the CDC issued a report on the alarming rise of maternal mortality in the U.S., especially among Black pregnant women. This new report shows a 40% increase in maternal mortality in 2021 compared to 2020. Even more alarming is that the mortality rate for black women in America is 2.6 times higher than the rate for white women. National thought leader, Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, continues to offer comments on the many social factors and barriers that could be contributing to this alarming trend and is available to interview on this important topic during Black Maternal Health Week.
We can provided media experts on the topics suggested above and most any other healthcare /medical topic.