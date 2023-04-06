This superbug is still in the news. Should we be worried?

Who is at risk for getting Candid auris (C. Auris)? What can you do to protect yourself and your family? C. auris is a fungal disease that can spread in healthcare settings, including hospitals, and causes invasive infections. C. auris does not cause infections in otherwise healthy people. Ochsner Health Infectious Diseases experts,

Dr. Katherine Baumgarten

and

Dr. Sandy Kemmerly

are available to help dispell some myths related to this trending topic and share general information about C. auris.