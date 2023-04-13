Ochsner Health has medical experts on standby to discuss commonly diagnosed endometriosis, World IBS Day and things to know about Parkinson’s Disease as we recognize Parkinson’s Awareness Month.
- 9 Things to Know About Endometriosis - Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other places in the body. It is one of the most common gynecological diseases, and its primary symptoms include pain and infertility. This condition impacts 11% of American women between 15 and 44-years of age and is especially common among women in their 30s and 40s. An Ochsner physician can explain 9 things everyone should know about endometriosis.
- April 19 is World IBS Day – Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) impacts nearly 10% of the population worldwide. In fact, it is the most common gastrointestinal disorder treated. Many people have IBS and are unaware that their discomfort could be related to this clinical diagnosis. For IBS Awareness Month, Ochsner Health gastroenterologist, Dr. Arnab Ray is available to discuss the symptoms of IBS and treatment options that can greatly impact the quality of life for those suffering from the ailment.
- Things to know about Parkinson’s Disease - Patients with Parkinson’s experience a slow, progressive loss of cells that make dopamine in the brain. The right amount of dopamine in the right places is necessary for many healthy functions of the body, including movement in the arms and legs, and one’s mind. Early Parkinson’s symptoms are easy to miss and often are misdiagnosed as they can mimic other common issues. Ochsner Health neurologist, Dr. Julia Staisch, can discuss the history, symptoms, causes and treatment options for Parkinson’s.
