April 19 is World IBS Day –

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) impacts nearly 10% of the population worldwide. In fact, it is the most common gastrointestinal disorder treated. Many people have IBS and are unaware that their discomfort could be related to this clinical diagnosis. For IBS Awareness Month,

Ochsner Health gastroenterologist, Dr. Arnab Ray

is available to discuss the symptoms of IBS and treatment options that can greatly impact the quality of life for those suffering from the ailment.