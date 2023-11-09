As you plan health coverage over the next few weeks, Ochsner Health has medical experts on standby to cover a variety of topics.

What causes epilepsy and what are the most common signs? - November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month, and there are a lot of questions that often surround this medical condition. More than 4 million adults in the United States have had a diagnosis of epilepsy or seizure disorder; it’s also a common diagnosis in children. Most cases of epilepsy have no identifiable cause. An Ochsner doctor can share common misconceptions about epilepsy, symptoms to look out for and information to help navigate a diagnosis.

Is your body telling you to get checked for Type 2 diabetes? - If you experience extreme thirst, tiredness or urinating more often than usual, you may have Type 2 diabetes. In Gulf Coast states, the rate of those with diabetes is above average. It is estimated that tens of thousands of people have diabetes and may not know it, significantly increasing their health risk. An Ochsner doctor can explain ways your body may be telling you to get checked for Type 2 diabetes.

Thanksgiving Turkey Safety Tips - Nothing says Thanksgiving like a delicious roasted, fried or baked turkey. Whether you are a seasoned or new home chef, safety should be top of mind while preparing your Thanksgiving feast. Urgent cares and emergency rooms see a spike in knife and burn injuries during the holidays. To keep this holiday season safe, an Ochsner doctor can review some helpful tips.

5 reasons to quit smoking - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and cigarette smoking is the number one cause of preventable death in the United States. But if you need even more reasons to quit, our Ochsner doctors have plenty –from saving money to looking and feeling better.

Why heart attacks are more common around the holidays? - More people have heart attacks in December and January than at any other time of the year due to excessive alcohol, lack of exercise and food overconsumption – all hallmarks of the holiday season. The holidays are also accompanied by high levels of stress and depression which can also lead to an increased risk of cardiac events. An Ochsner doctor can tell you how to minimize risk this season.

What are the top Christmas tree allergy symptoms? – You've just returned home with your fresh Christmas tree, and the family is excited about getting it set up and decorated for the holidays. But after a day or two, you start sneezing and feeling short of breath. What's going on? An Ochsner doctor can explain "Christmas tree syndrome."

Holiday Safety Tips for Kids – It's the most wonderful time of the year! And there are many things for parents to keep in mind to make it a safe time of year as well. From Christmas trees and decorations, to toy and food safety, an Ochsner pediatrician can share tips for ensuring your kids have a safe and enjoyable holiday this season.

Cold and Flu Myths – As cold and flu season continues, it's important to consider getting a flu vaccine if you haven't already this year. An Ochsner doctor can share some of the most common myths related to the flu vaccine, common cold & flu symptoms, and tips for staying well this season.

Tips to manage postpartum depression during the holidays - We often imagine the holidays to be a joyous, happy time where we can be with family and celebrate the good times. But for some new moms experiencing postpartum depression, the holidays can be a particularly difficult time and they might not feel up to celebrating. An Ochsner doctor can share tips for managing postpartum depression during the holidays.